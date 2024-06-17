Norwalk

Burglar broke into Norwalk home as resident slept: police

Norwalk police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Police have arrested a man who is accused of breaking into a Norwalk home while the resident slept early Saturday morning, then trying to take her phone as she called 911.

The resident was able to call 911 around 4:36 a.m. Saturday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

She told dispatchers that she woke to find a man standing in her home and he tried to take her phone as she attempted to call 911, then he ran off before officers arrived, according to police.

Detectives looked at some surveillance video and identified a suspect.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He was charged with burglary in the first degree, interfering with an emergency call and disorderly conduct and his bond was set at $500,000.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us