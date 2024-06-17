Burglar broke into Norwalk home as resident slept: police

Police have arrested a man who is accused of breaking into a Norwalk home while the resident slept early Saturday morning, then trying to take her phone as she called 911.

The resident was able to call 911 around 4:36 a.m. Saturday.

She told dispatchers that she woke to find a man standing in her home and he tried to take her phone as she attempted to call 911, then he ran off before officers arrived, according to police.

Detectives looked at some surveillance video and identified a suspect.

He was charged with burglary in the first degree, interfering with an emergency call and disorderly conduct and his bond was set at $500,000.