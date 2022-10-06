Norwalk Declares Water Emergency Due to Drought

The mayor of Norwalk is declaring a water emergency for the city, effective Friday, because of drought conditions.

Mayor Harry Rilling said in a news release that he is issuing mandatory water conservation measures “to prevent a much larger water crisis.”

The city said Norwalk has had historically low levels of rain, including the least amount of rain on record in 43 years, which affects reservoir levels and the water supply on hand.

What's Prohibited During Water Emergency in Norwalk

The following activities are prohibited during the water emergency in Norwalk.

Sprinkling, watering or irrigating of shrubbery, trees, lawns, grass, ground cover and plants except when these items are intended for sale, are new plantings within the current season, or are new trees that have been planted within the past three years.

Washing automobiles, trucks, or trailers except at automated facilities using no more than 45 gallons of potable water per vehicle.

Washing or power-washing walks, driveways, buildings, pavement, porches, or other outdoor surfaces.

Use of fire hydrants for purposes other than the protection of public safety by a public agency.

Filling or draining ponds or lakes used for private or public recreational purposes.

Knowingly allowing leaking internal plumbing fixtures or leaks on customer water lines.

Violators Could Be Fined

The city said Norwalk police officers will first advise violators to curtail prohibited activities and failure to comply will result in the issuance of a “fine not to exceed $90 per day for each day the violation exists.”

How to Conserve Water

Residents are asked to take the following steps to continue to help conserve water:

Take shorter showers and skip baths altogether (a full bathtub can use up to 70 gallons of water)

Only wash full loads of laundry

Check for leaks around the house, including leaky toilets

Keep drinking water in the refrigerator so you don't have to run the faucet while it cools

Stop rinsing dishes before you place them in the dishwasher

Take your car to the automatic car wash instead of washing it at home

Reuse water for your plants wherever you can

Apply mulch to plants, shrubs and ornamental trees to reduce water evaporation from the soil

Switch from a hose to a broom for cleaning your patio.

See the U.S. Drought Monitor here.