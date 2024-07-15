Norwalk

Norwalk first responders save person from drowning in river

Norwalk Police

A Norwalk police officer and a Norwalk firefighter jumped into the Norwalk River Monday morning to save a person from drowning, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the area of 146 East Avenue just after 10 a.m. for the report of a person drowning.

The officer and the firefighter went into the river and swam out to the person to save them.

An employee of a rowing club had thrown the person a life jacket to help keep them afloat until rescuers arrived, according to police.

The officer and the firefighter were able to get the person to shore. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

