Norwalk

Norwalk High School softball coach accused of touching students arrested

Norwalk Police and NBC Connecticut

A softball coach at Norwalk High School is accused of inappropriate behavior and touching students on school grounds and police have arrested him.

Police said their investigation started on April 1 and they obtained an arrest warrant for 70-year-old Cary Nadel, of Wilton.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

He has been charged with four counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree and one count of risk of injury to a minor.

Norwalk Public Schools said in a statement that they consides personnel matters to be confidential. They saoid Nadel was put on unpaid administrative leave from his part-time seasonal position before the season began.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Nadel turned himself in at police headquarters on Thursday.

His bond was set at $100,000 and he is due in court on May 23.

Police are asking anyone who has additional information to call Special Victims Unit Detective English at 203-854-3043 or email Penglish@norwalkct.gov.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us