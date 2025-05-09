Norwalk High School softball coach accused of touching students arrested

A softball coach at Norwalk High School is accused of inappropriate behavior and touching students on school grounds and police have arrested him.

Police said their investigation started on April 1 and they obtained an arrest warrant for 70-year-old Cary Nadel, of Wilton.

He has been charged with four counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree and one count of risk of injury to a minor.

Norwalk Public Schools said in a statement that they consides personnel matters to be confidential. They saoid Nadel was put on unpaid administrative leave from his part-time seasonal position before the season began.

Nadel turned himself in at police headquarters on Thursday.

His bond was set at $100,000 and he is due in court on May 23.

Police are asking anyone who has additional information to call Special Victims Unit Detective English at 203-854-3043 or email Penglish@norwalkct.gov.