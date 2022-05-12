Norwalk Man Charged for Distributing Explicit Videos of Children: Officials

A Norwalk man has been charged in connection with several child pornography distribution offenses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials said 24-year-old Jake Scott Flewellyn was charged by federal criminal complaint and he turned himself in to police on Wednesday.

Flewellyn is accused of using the smartphone messaging app Kik to distribute videos of child pornography in December 2021. As a result, Kik deactivated his account, according to court documents.

Several months later, Kik notified authorities that a user, later identified as Flewellyn, was using a different username to distribute explicit child photos and videos, officials said.

A complaint charged him with distribution of child pornography, which carries a minimum prison sentence of five years and a 20-year maximum sentence, the U.S. Dept. of Justice said.

The incident is under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Norwalk Police. Flewellyn appeared before a judge and was released on a $100,000 bond under electronic monitoring.

