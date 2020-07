Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling signed an executive order restricting non-resident access to city beaches for at least the next three days.

Rilling signed the executive order on Friday night. It prohibits non-residents from going to Calf Pasture Beach and Shady Beach.

No drop-offs or walk-ins will be allowed.

The order is effective starting Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m. on Monday. The order may extend depending on circumstances, according to Rilling.