Norwalk Police Continue Search for Woman Who Disappeared 36 Years Ago

Thirty-six years have passed since April Grisanti disappeared and Norwalk police are again calling on anyone with information to come forward.

Grisanti was last seen at 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 1, 1985 as she was leaving Anthony’s Bar on Main Street in Norwalk.

Earlier that night, she had been involved in an argument with her ex-boyfriend, James “Purple” Aaron, police said.

As April was leaving the bar, Aaron forced her into his vehicle and drove off, heading north on Main Street and April has not been seen since, according to police.

Norwalk police said they arrested Aaron on February 10, 1985. He was charged with kidnapping and was convicted and incarcerated until he was released in December 1991, police said.

April Grisanti has never been found.

Norwalk police

Police are asking anyone with about April’s disappearance to call Detective Daniel Serio of the Cold Case Unit at 203-854-3188.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Norwalk Police Department’s Telephone Tipline at (203) 854-3111. Anonymous Internet Tips can be sent through the Norwalk Police website at Norwalkpd.com or texted to TIP411 (847411) by typing NORWALKPD into the text field followed by the tip.

A prior news release from police said that Aaron's first wife, Mary (Frattalone) Aaron, disappeared on July 2, 1981, and her body was found on Aug. 1, 1981, in the woods behind the Route 123 Commuter Lot near Route 15.

Her cause of death was not determined, according to the state police website on cold cases.