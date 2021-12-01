Norwalk Police Investigate High School Bomb Threat ‘Hoax'

Norwalk Police are investigating after receiving a bomb threat that turned out to be a false alarm on Wednesday.

At around 9:30 a.m., Norwalk Police officers responded to a bomb threat at Norwalk High School.

The building was evacuated while police investigated.

Police canine bomb detection teams from Norwalk and Westport checked the school for suspicious or dangerous items.

At 10:49 a.m., the school was found to be safe by officers and the bomb threat was classified as a “hoax” according to police.

Police will maintain a presence at the school following the incident and an investigation is underway on the matter.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111 or anonymous tips can be submitted by sending “NORWALKPD" to TIP411 (847411.)