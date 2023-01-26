Norwalk

Norwalk Police Look for Car Allegedly Involved in String of Catalytic Converter Thefts

By Angela Fortuna

Norwalk Police

Police are looking for a car believed to be involved in a string of catalytic converter thefts in Norwalk on Wednesday.

Dispatchers received several reports of catalytic converter thefts from parked cars in East Norwalk. A total of eight thefts were reported.

Authorities said that after reviewing video surveillance and talking to witnesses, a tan-colored older Lexus with a sunroof and a black-colored trunk is believed to be involved. The car has CT registration 404FDJ.

The suspect vehicle would allegedly park, and its occupants would get out to take the catalytic converter. Police said the thieves allegedly wore face masks.

One of the witnesses told police that the car tried to hit her while she was standing in the parking lot.

The victim whose catalytic converter was taken at Norwalk Hospital said a black-colored BMV sedan with CT registration BB47451 parked next to a nearby car. That's when two occupants got out and stole the catalytic converter by using jacks and a portable power tool, according to authorities.

The thieves stole the catalytic converters from three Toyota vehicles and five Hondas. Police are actively investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-854-3000.

