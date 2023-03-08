Norwalk Police Make Arrests for Sale of Illegal Substances at Vape Shops

Norwalk Police said they've arrested two people at vape shops that were accused of selling illegal substances in town.

Following a months-long investigation, police executed several search warrants and made a few arrests. In January, police said they were notified that certain vape shops in town were selling marijuana, pills, psychedelic mushrooms and various other narcotics.

Investigators were able to secure warrants and subsequently executed them on Tuesday. Officers found 2.73 pounds of marijuana, 29.3 grams of psychedelic mushrooms and thousands of products containing illegal levels of THC.

Stamford Police and state authorities were involved in the investigation. Two people were arrested and they both are charged with sale of a controlled substance. The men worked at 203 Liberty Square and 117 Washington St., respectively.

The investigation remains ongoing and police say they expect more arrests. Police encourage people to leave anonymous tips on their website or by texting NORWALKPD followed by your message to 847411.