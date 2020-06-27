Norwalk Police Offer Reward for Information About Murder From 2006

Norwalk police are continuing to investigate a murder from 2006 and are now offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible.

Police said there is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for murdering Laray "Mookie" Moore.

Moore was shot and killed on June 29, 2006, in Roodner Court on Ely Avenue in Norwalk, officers added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk Police Detective Bureau at (203) 854-3111 or the Cold Case Hotline at (866) 623-8058.