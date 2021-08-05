Norwalk Police Offers Reward for Information on Anniversary of Double Homicide

The Norwalk Police Department is offering a reward to anyone with information about a decade-old cold case.

This Friday marks the 10th anniversary of the death of 22-year-old Rickita Smalls and 27-year-old Iroquois Alston when they were both shot and killed while sitting in a parked car on Avenue B, according to police.

Norwalk Police are currently offering up to $50,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for Small’s and Alston’s death.

Those with information are urged to contact Detective Imparato at (203) 854-3190 or by email at CImparato@NorwalkCT.org.

Anonymous information can be sent through Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 or by texting “NORWALKPD” to TIP411.