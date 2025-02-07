Norwalk

Norwalk school employee arrested after pushing a student: police

By Angela Fortuna

norwalk police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A Norwalk school employee has been arrested after he allegedly pushed a student in December, according to police.

The police department said Michael Morris, 30, of Norwalk, has been taken into custody after authorities received a complaint about an incident between a Nathan Hale Middle School employee and a student.

Detectives conducted numerous interviews and analyzed video as a part of their investigation. Police then obtained an arrest warrant and Morris turned himself in on Friday.

He faces charges including third-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct. He is being held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
