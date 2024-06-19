Norwalk

Teen charged in burglary at Norwalk smoke shop

He is also suspected of an attempted burglary at another smoke shop on the same day.

Norwalk police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Norwalk police have arrested a teen who is accused of committing a burglary at a smoke shop and attempting to burglarize another on the same day.

On March 26, dispatchers responded to Utopia Smoke Shop on Connecticut Avenue to investigate a burglary and they also received a call about an attempted burglary at Mohegan Smoke Shop on Westport Avenue.

During the investigation, detectives went through surveillance video and identified an 18-year-old Waterbury teen as a suspect, police said.

He has been charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree and criminal attempt at burglary in the third degree.

His bond was set at $225,000.

