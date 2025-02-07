Police arrest man accused of trespassing in Norwalk, offering candy to child

Police have arrested a man who is accused of trespassing at private property in Norwalk and asking a child if they wanted candy and to listen to music.

Officers responded to Woodward Avenue around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday and they took a report that a man had just entered a private property and asked a child if they wanted candy and if they wished to listen to music, police said.

The child declined and the man stood there, watching the child go into the home, according to police.

Officers checked the area and arrested a 29-year-old man who they said matched the description provided.

He was charged with trespass in the third degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

Bond was set at $10,000 and he is due in court on Feb. 20.