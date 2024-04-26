Former boyfriend charged in Norwalk swatting incident

Norwalk police have made an arrest in a swatting incident that happened on St. Patrick’s Day and said the suspect is the former boyfriend of the victim.

Around 8:30 a.m. on March 17, the New York Police Department told Norwalk police that they received a call that a woman was being held at gunpoint at a home in Norwalk.

Norwalk patrol officers responded to the scene, set up a perimeter, began to contact the residents and quickly determined that the call was a hoax, police said.

The detective bureau took over the investigation and identified the victim’s ex-boyfriend, a 39-year-old Philadelphia man, as the suspect.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He turned himself in to Norwalk Police Headquarters on Thursday and has been charged with false incident report in the first degree, risk of injury to a child and breach of peace in the second degree.

Bond has been set at $150,000.

Norwalk police warn that swatting “is a dangerous act that involves someone making a false report to emergency services to initiate a serious law enforcement response.”

They urge anyone with information about these incidents to contact them.

The Norwalk police tip line is 203-854-3111 and anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police online at www.norwalkpd.com.

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing "NORWALKPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411).