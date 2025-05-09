Norwalk

Another animal cruelty charge filed against Winchester woman

Norwalk police have arrested a Winchester woman and charged her with animal cruelty.

They started their investigation on March 25 when they received complaint that a dog that was left in the care of 28-year-old Sarah Anne Smolak showed a sharp decline in health, body weight and body condition.

During the investigation, animal control officers went over veterinary records from care centers in Connecticut and New York to establish a timeline of when Smolak had the dog and its condition over that time, police said.

The investigation revealed that Royal Blue, a male pit bull, was in her care for 24 days in March and April 2024 and the dog had lost seven pounds, his body condition deteriorated and he was also prescribed de-worming medication after he was recovered from Smolak, according to police.

Using a micro, animal control officers determined that new owners have adopted Royal Blue and he is doing well with no apparent medical issues, according to police.

Norwalk police obtained an arrest warrant charging Smolak with cruelty to animals.

She turned herself in at Norwalk police headquarters on Thursday.

Her bond was set at $50,000.

Smolak is also facing animal cruelty charges in Winchester.

She is due in court on May 28 to face the Norwalk charge and she is due in court on July 1 to face charges of animal cruelty in Winchester.

