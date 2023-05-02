Norwich Area Responds to Growing Concerns Over Animal Sedative Mixed With Fentanyl

Public health workers in the Norwich region are responding to a growing threat in the fight against the opioid epidemic: xylazine. Also known as the "zombie drug" or "tranq," xylazine is a powerful animal sedative that is further contaminating an already dangerous drug supply.

“I think we are at the tip of the iceberg right now," said Emily Alves, a public health nurse with the Uncas Health District. "I think it is going to get worse before it gets better."

Xylazine is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for veterinary use but not human use. It is known to cause deep skin wounds that can be severe if left untreated.

“The problem is that because it is so deep it often becomes infected and it takes a really long time for them to heal," said Alves. “These wounds are manageable at home, but only if you catch it early and you understand what you are dealing with.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Last month, the Biden-Harris administration designated fentanyl combined with xylazine as an emerging threat to the United States. According to the administration, the combination of drugs is being sold illicitly and is associated with significant and rapidly worsening negative health consequences, including fatal overdoses and severe morbidity.

According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, xylazine was first detected in the state in 2019 with just one case. Numbers have continued to increase each month.

While xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl, a powerful opioid, the animal tranquilizer is a sedative and does not respond to opioid reversal drugs like Narcan. There is no effective antidote available for xylazine.

"It's terrible," said Dr. James O'Dea, vice president of Hartford HealthCare's Behavioral Health Network.

O'Dea said that Hartford HealthCare has recently seen more patients presenting with symptoms unique to xylazine use. He called the combination of xylazine and fentanyl "devastating and clearly life threatening."

"It has no human use whatsoever, but is being used by drug dealers to potentiate the use of other narcotics," said O'Dea. "You just can't control what are in these drugs and so the risk has become so much more dramatic."

The recovery coaches at Reliance Health in Norwich have also seen more people in the community with the xylazine-related wounds.

“It’s out there. It’s definitely complicating things," said Mike Doyle, who leads the recovery coach unit for Reliance Health. "My biggest concern is that not enough people know about it and that’s a really big problem.”

Reliance Health stressed the importance of spreading awareness.

"On what xylazine is and what happens if you get a wound, how to take care of that and who to go to," said Autumn Bouchard, a recovery coach with Reliance Health.

The Uncas Health District's mobile health van is equipped with wound care kits. They travel to various communities, hoping to meet people where they are and get them the help they need.

"This is the most important thing in the fight against xylazine wounds. This is the difference between someone losing their limb or their life," said Alves, referring to the wound care kits.

The health district also carries xylazine test strips with them.

"That’s the way we are going to stop this - educate people that it is in their drug supply," said Alves.

To contact the Uncas Health District, call (860) 823-1189.