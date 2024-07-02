Norwich bank employee robbed at gunpoint

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a bank in Norwich.

An employee from Centreville Bank at 40 High St. called 911 on Tuesday and said the bank had just been robbed at gunpoint and the robber fled, police said.

Surveillance video from the bank showed a man holding a handgun and demanding money from the bank employee, police said.

Police are trying to identify the robber and they are asking anyone who has information to call Detective Callender at 860-886-5561, extension 3154 or leave a messages on the anonymous tip line.