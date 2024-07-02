Norwich

Norwich bank employee robbed at gunpoint

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a bank in Norwich.

An employee from Centreville Bank at 40 High St. called 911 on Tuesday and said the bank had just been robbed at gunpoint and the robber fled, police said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Surveillance video from the bank showed a man holding a handgun and demanding money from the bank employee, police said.

Police are trying to identify the robber and they are asking anyone who has information to call Detective Callender at 860-886-5561, extension 3154 or leave a messages on the anonymous tip line. 

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us