Norwich Board of Ed appoints new asst. superintendent amid personnel complaints

The Norwich Board of Education has appointed a new assistant superintendent following results of a climate survey that showed concerns with district leadership.

The Connecticut Education Association said the previous assistant superintendent was put on administrative leave Monday. It comes a week after the school board voted to place Superintendent Dr. Kristen Stringfellow on leave.

In a meeting Wednesday, the Board of Education named Jamie Bender the acting assistant superintendent. Her appointment is effective Thursday, and she will stay in that role until further notice.

The motion to name Bender as assistant superintendent passed 8-0.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Norwich school board recently launched an investigation into personnel complaints. A climate survey conducted by a teachers’ union revealed that nearly 100% of teachers in Norwich feared retaliation if they spoke up about workplace issues.

Teachers and community members have been calling for change. Since last June, 160 teachers have left. That amount is approximately half of the teacher population.