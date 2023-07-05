Norwich

Norwich Board of Education discusses summer meals issue, gets help from 3 towns

By Jeremy Chen

NBC Connecticut

How to get summer meals to the most students possible in Norwich? During a Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening, the district said three towns in New London County will be now be helping out.

This comes as the district switches to an outside company providing food services.

“You can’t tell a child that when hungry for the past two weeks, that it’s okay that you didn’t have food,” Shiela Hayes, first vice president of the NAACP Norwich branch, said.

Frustration could be heard during a Board of Education meeting on free summer meals for Norwich students. The district recently switched from in-house food workers to an outside company. However, the contract hasn’t been approved by the state yet, and district food service workers are no longer employed.

So that left the district unable to provide free summer meals at many of their approved sites. One Board of Education member was angry over the switch.

“You wanted to privatize. You wanted to let them go. Now we have kids not eating for summer,” Heather Fowler (R) said.

Other members took responsibility for the issue.

Groton and New London provide free summer meals in Norwich

“We screwed up on this big time. I’ve got to admit I didn’t do my homework on understanding the reality of the situation,” Gregory Perry (D) said.

The district is now getting help from New London and Groton. Montville will assist, as well. State Senator Cathy Osten (D-Sprague) helped get the plan in motion.

While she isn’t a fan of the district changing its food service, she says the priority right now is feeding the kids.

“Most important is that kids are getting fed. We want to make sure that kids get fed,” Osten said.

Hayes says it’s a step in the right direction, but not enough to address every student.

“We’re not fulfilling all those sites. They have limitations with staff, so we have youth who are not being fed in the city who need food,” she said.

The school district says the switch was made to offer a more diverse menu and access to dieticians and nutritionists.

