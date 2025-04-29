Norwich Diocese welcomes new bishop; settlement resolution gets closer

Celebration is underway as the Norwich Diocese welcomes a new bishop.

It's a transition that doesn't happen often. People got to the Cathedral of St. Patrick in Norwich hours ahead of the Installation Mass, saying they hope Bishop Richard Reidy brings a fresh start to the Norwich Diocese.

Reidy comes to lead Norwich from Worcester, Massachusetts.

"We've been praying for him for a long, long time, before he even knew us, we were praying for him,” Paula Zeppieri, a parishioner from Groton, said.

"I think people are going to be coming far and wide for this, if they can get a ticket. I’m very fortunate,” Becky Maresh, a parishioner from Tolland, said.

The cathedral was packed as parishioners enjoyed Reidy’s highly anticipated Installation Mass.

Reidy is only the sixth bishop in Norwich Diocese history. He was chosen by Pope Francis, which is an extra special sentiment for parishioners, considering his recent passing.

"Similar to how Pope Francis would identify himself as the people's pope, we hope that this bishop today reminds us that he's one of the people too,” Daniel Cruz, a parishioner from New London, said.

"He's going to lead us forward, he's going to put that behind us, accept people the way they are, and move us forward into the future,” Mary Conway, a parishioner from Vernon Rockville, said.

Reidy joins Diocese during ongoing settlement process

Reidy is joining the Norwich Diocese right as a settlement proposal reaches a possible resolution involving the diocese and over 150 sex abuse survivors.

In July 2021, 150 survivors sought compensation through the Norwich Diocese's bankruptcy filing. The parties reached a tentative settlement in February, looking to provide around $31 million in compensation total.

This week, Attorney Kelly Reardon, representing survivors, said they will be voting on whether or not they accept the settlement plan.

“Most of my clients have already voted. And so we believe that it's likely that the plan will probably be approved at the end of May. And then the process of compensating all these individuals will begin after that,” Reardon said.

She said a bishop transition doesn't impact the legal logistics too much one way or the other, but said her clients are eager to reach a resolution.

"They're ready to have their stories heard and be able to get their compensation, which is hopefully going to make a huge difference in a lot of people's lives and begin the process of healing and moving on,” Reardon said.

That bankruptcy hearing is taking place on May 21.

In February, Archbishop Christopher Coyne shared a statement regarding the tentative settlement.

"The Diocese of Norwich has always sought a plan that would address the needs of survivors, and we believe the plan does just that," Coyne said. "The deep pain and suffering endured by survivors can never be healed by financial compensation, but we are committed to making some amends through this process.”