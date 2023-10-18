Norwich Free Academy placed in lockdown

Norwich Free Academy is in lockdown, according to the school.

The lockdown is due to a "package of concern" located near the school, NFA posted on its Facebook page.

The school is working with Norwich police during the lockdown.

NFA says its students are safe.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They are asking people not to come to the campus or to call the school at this time.