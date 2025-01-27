Norwich man arrested after driving over 130 mph to see his cat: police

A Norwich man has been arrested after driving over 130 miles per hour to get home and see his cat, according to state police.

Troopers said they clocked a driver going well over the speed limit on Interstate 395 South near exit 11 in Norwich early Sunday morning.

Police pulled the car over for a traffic stop, and the driver explained to police that he wanted to get home to see his cat.

The man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, with glossy eyes and slurred speech. He later failed a field sobriety test, according to police.

He faces charges including reckless driving and illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence. He was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.