Norwich Man Charged With Murder Following Stabbing: Police

Norwich Police

Norwich police have arrested a man who is accused of fatally stabbing another man on Saturday and charged him with murder.

Officers were called to a home on Sandy Lane around 8 p.m. after getting a report of an active assault.

After further investigation, police said during a domestic-related incident, 22-year-old Jeffrey Stovall, of Norwich, stabbed another man with a knife multiple times.

Authorities said the man who was stabbed, later identified as 33-year-old Jason Beck, of Norwich, was transported to Backus Hospital for treatment. Beck was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said Stovall was arrested on Sunday in connection to the incident. He is believed to be the sole perpetrator and is facing charges including murder and violation of a protective order.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Detective Steven Schmidt at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3157 or the Norwich Police anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561 ext. 4.

