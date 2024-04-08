bozrah

Norwich man badly injured in Bozrah crash

A 19-year-old Norwich man has serious injuries after a crash on Route 163 in Bozrah on Sunday afternoon, according to state police.

State police said the passenger in a 2012 Mazda 3i was thrown from the car when the driver went off Route 163, or Bozrah Street, at Bishop Road around 3:50 p.m. and hit two mailboxes, two utility poles, a metal guardrail and an embankment.

The Norwich man sustained serious injuries, state police said. He was initially transported to Backus Hospital, then he was flown to Hartford Hospital.  

The driver was also injured, and his injuries are believed to be minor, state police said.

Anyone who saw the crash or has video of it is asked to call Trooper Christopher Brett at Troop E at 860-848-6500.

