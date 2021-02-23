Norwich Murder Suspect to Appear in Court Wednesday

The suspect in a Norwich murder investigation has been returned to Connecticut after being arrested in North Carolina last month, and he is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police say 39-year-old Phillip C. Wise of Norwich, is accused in the death of 39-year-old Anthony Williams.

Williams was shot on Lake Street on July 21, 2020, and was then transported to William Backus Hospital, where he later died.

Police described the shooting as a targeted attack.

Wise is charged with murder. Police said the arrest warrant is sealed and no other details were immediately available. He is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond.