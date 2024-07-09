Norwich pediatrician accused of slapping female patient's butt during appointment

A pediatrician in Norwich is accused of slapping a female patient's butt during an appointment earlier this year and has been arrested.

Police said the patient's mom brought her to Doctor Ravi Prakash on May 2 around 3 p.m. to have a rash examined.

During the appointment, the mom said her daughter was apprehensive, but showed the doctor her back so he could examine the rash.

The mom reported that after examining the patient's rash, she watched Prakash slap the girl's butt with an open hand, according to the arrest warrant.

After the incident, the mom said she was in shock and did not say anything to the doctor. The girl also reportedly told her mom after the appointment that she felt uncomfortable from the interaction.

The arrest warrant says when police spoke with Prakash, he also said he looked at the girl's back to examine a rash. It also said when Prakash was done, he said he motioned with his hand in a dismissed motion and the back of his hand inadvertently touched the girl's butt or hip. Prakash said he did not mean to make physical contact with the girl.

A day after the incident, the girl's mom reportedly showed up at the doctor's office demanding her child's medical records. During that interaction, the arrest warrant said the mom recorded a conversation between her and Prakash.

During that conversation the arrest warrant says the mom made a comment to Prakash about him touching her daughter's butt and he replied, "I was playing."

Later on in the conversation, the arrest warrant states that Prakash said he didn't do anything inappropriate and then said, "When I am familiar with my kids...I just did it as a friendly gesture."

As the conversation went on, he asks the mom if she's recording it. When the mom says she is, the arrest warrant said Prakash demanded she delete the video or he won't release her child's medical records.

Prakash, 61, of Norwich, was arrested and is facing charges including sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.