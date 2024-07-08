Norwich Police release body cam footage of brawl at outdoor basketball court

The Norwich Police Department released body cam video Monday from a fight that broke out at an outdoor charity basketball tournament on June 29.

“We understand police use of force is very controversial and sometimes use of force like this is needed to bring a situation, a very chaotic scene, into control,” said Norwich Police Chief Patrick Daley.

The body cam footage released Monday was from the officers who responded to a fight that broke out at Jenkins Park in Norwich on June 29.

“I don’t believe that they de-escalated it the way that they should have. I think they could have done better,” said Tanikka Davis, the mother of Jayden Jarmon, who was arrested during the incident.

The footage shows part of the brawl when police say 23-year-old Jayden Jarmon threw a water bottle at an individual, which led to another altercation.

“We’re still trying to figure out the why to that altercation, but we’re having a little difficulty,” Chief Daley said.

As police tried to arrest Jarmon, the footage shows Jarmon appear to put an officer in a headlock. That’s what police say led them to use force in the form of punches, OC spray, and the deployment of a taser as they tried to take him into custody.

“Officer Goddu tries to treat, tend to the victim and then sees that officer Gross is in a neck restraint and comes over to help him,” Chief Daley said.

Daley said the officer that was in headlock is still out of work due to neck and shoulder injuries. Jarmon’s mother, however, says her son was not aware that the person in the headlock was an officer.

“Where is the officer that maced my son? Where’s that because he was maced. He was in the blind when he was running,” Davis said.

Davis watched the body cam video and believes in this instance police used unnecessary force.

“You can see that my son is in the fetal position up against the car and he is still being beaten after the fact so I don’t agree with it,” Davis said.

Chief Daley also said Norwich Police has contacted the state’s attorney’s office to review whether or not excessive force was used.

The incident is still under investigation.