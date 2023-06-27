Norwich police searching for 20-year-old who disappeared from New London train station in 2021

Norwich police are asking for assistance in the search for a person who has been missing since December 2021.

Police said the missing person may go by Ethan Adam Hester or Ava.

Hester, who is 20, was last seen on Dec. 22, 2021 at the New London Union Station Terminal.

Hester got off a Southeast Area Transit District bus just after 4 p.m. that day and went into an Amtrak Station before disappearing, according to authorities.

Hester was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, a black puffer jacket, a black facemask and black headphones and was carrying an orange backpack.

Police say Hester is autistic and is possibly suicidal.

Though Hester was reported missing in 2021, police are asking for the public's help after exhausting all leads connected to the case.

The Norwich Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call (860) 886-5561 EXT #3138, email pkarasuk@cityofnorwich.org or submit a tip anonymously at (860) 886-5561.