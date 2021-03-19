Norwich Police Warn of Caller Impersonating Officer

Norwich police are warning the public to be on alert after receiving reports of a caller impersonating one of their officiers.

Police said a male is calling random people and identifies himself as Lt. John Perry. The caller leaves messages and asks for a call back. The outgoing message on the number left behind states “You have reached the confidential voicemail of Lieutenant John Perry of the Norwich Police Department, if you need immediate attention please call 911 if not please leave a message," according to police.

While investigating calls coming from the number - 860-650-4200 - the number was shut down, according to police.

Norwich police remind the public that no personal information or payment of any kind should ever be given out over the telephone. Officers will never ask for payment of any kind.

Anyone who received the similar call can report it to police at 860-886-5561.