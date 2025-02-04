Norwich prohibits panhandlers from ‘unsafe' areas of the city

The city of Norwich is prohibiting panhandlers from certain areas deemed unsafe.

In a 4-3 vote on Monday night, the City Council adopted an ordinance that prohibits the solicitation of money from certain intersections and busy roads.

“Soon as I saw it, I said 'that’s a terrible idea,'” said Norman Gauthier, one of the residents who spoke out against the ordinance. “It’s another intrusion on the lives of people who don’t need more government oppression.”

Those in favor, like city councilor Swaranjit Singh, said it’s a safety issue.

“We wanna make sure safety comes first, and that was my reason for voting yes,” he said. “It came out of the request from the community members from Norwich, and we just acted on it. We just wanted to make sure that we make sure we’re not infringing on anyone’s constitutional rights and people are safe.”

Mayor Peter Nystrom said the ordinance is about how and where you panhandle, and not that you can’t panhandle. He was among the “no” votes.

“I think our police have more important things to deal with, and I think in a way, we’ve put them in an awkward position. I don’t think their time should be devoted to something like this. It’s that simple,” the mayor said.

Violators will first get a written warning, and a fine of $99 for a second offense.

“Let’s be honest, if they’re panhandling, they don’t have the money to pay a fine," Nystrom said. "I worry about how it actually takes place. What kind of encounter will be the result of the communication? Hopefully it’s peaceful and everything else, but again, I think our police have more important things to do.”

Councilor Singh said police officers will give panhandlers resources for human services during their encounters.