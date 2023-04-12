Norwich

Norwich Public Utilities Awarded Federal Grant to Replace Higher Risk Gas Mains

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration awarded Norwich Public Utilities $10 million to replace aging natural gas pipes.

By Siobhan McGirl

NBC Universal, Inc.

Norwich Public Utilities (NPU) will replace miles of aging and higher risk natural gas mains in the city, thanks to a $10 million federal grant from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

“This has enormous benefits for us from an economic development standpoint, for the environment," said Chris Riley, a spokesman for NPU. "It is going to make our system safer, more reliable and it is going to reduce the amount of methane that goes into the environment."

The funding is from the Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization grant program, administered by PHMSA. The program will provide a total of $1 billion in grants over five years to municipality and community-owned high-risk natural gas distribution pipes.

“This is some of the highest risk pipe. It also leaks methane that has 80 times the global warming potential as carbon dioxide," said Tristan Brown, deputy administrator of PHMSA. "We are focusing on the most needy communities, those underserved communities around the country. This is enabling work that hasn't been able to get done to finally get done."

NPU's project was funded in the first round of grants for the program.

It is competitive. Of the more than 100 applications for the first round, NPU's was one of 37 projects that received funding.

“This is going to help lower rates for our customers in Norwich," said Christopher LaRose, general manager of NPU. "This is going to make our system safer, reduce methane leaks. It is great for the environment. It is great for our customers."

With out funding, the project would have taken NPU 20 years to complete. The grant enables them to get started much sooner. While logistics are still being finalized, NPU hopes to begin construction in the fall of 2023.

NPU has about 10 miles of higher risk mains. They anticipate the $10 million grant to cover at least half of the work needed.

“And we will have another application in for additional funding, but this will keep us busy for the next three years," said LaRose.

