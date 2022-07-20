EXTREME HEAT

Norwich Public Utilities Encourages Customers to Conserve Energy Amid Extreme Heat

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Norwich Public Utilities has issued a Power Alert and is urging customers to conserve energy amid extreme heat this week.

Officials said the company expects to see very high demand for electricity through the end of the week. Customers are urged to use electricity wisely.

According to NPU, here are some ways to conserve electricity that will have little to no impact on comfort:

  • Only run a window air conditioner unit when someone is home. NPU recommends setting a central AC system to 73 degrees or higher.
  • Waiting until after 7 p.m. to use appliances like dishwashers or clothes dryers.
  • Minimizing the use of appliances/devices that generate heat during the day. This includes things like computers, curling irons, hair dryers and tvs.
  • Avoid using the oven to cook. Instead use a stove, microwave or grill outside.
  • Use energy-efficient lighting that runs cooler than traditional lighting.
  • Keep the sun out by using window coverings to minimize the amount of heat coming into a home or business.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“By using energy wisely, customers can save money on their bill and reduce the likelihood of power outages over the next three days," NPU General Manager Chris LaRose said in part in a statement.

Keeping Cool in Extreme Heat

connecticut weather 1 hour ago

Getting Out Early to Beat the Heat on Day 2 of Hot Weather in CT

connecticut heat 15 hours ago

Conn. Residents Search for Ways to Beat the Heat With Approaching Heat Wave

Feels-like temperatures are expected to be near 100 on Wednesday and over 100 on Thursday.

Once we hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, we will have our first official heat wave of the summer.

Highs will remain in the 90s through the weekend. You can get the latest forecast here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

EXTREME HEATnorwich public utilities
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us