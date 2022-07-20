Norwich Public Utilities Encourages Customers to Conserve Energy Amid Extreme Heat

Norwich Public Utilities has issued a Power Alert and is urging customers to conserve energy amid extreme heat this week.

Officials said the company expects to see very high demand for electricity through the end of the week. Customers are urged to use electricity wisely.

According to NPU, here are some ways to conserve electricity that will have little to no impact on comfort:

Only run a window air conditioner unit when someone is home. NPU recommends setting a central AC system to 73 degrees or higher.

Waiting until after 7 p.m. to use appliances like dishwashers or clothes dryers.

Minimizing the use of appliances/devices that generate heat during the day. This includes things like computers, curling irons, hair dryers and tvs.

Avoid using the oven to cook. Instead use a stove, microwave or grill outside.

Use energy-efficient lighting that runs cooler than traditional lighting.

Keep the sun out by using window coverings to minimize the amount of heat coming into a home or business.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“By using energy wisely, customers can save money on their bill and reduce the likelihood of power outages over the next three days," NPU General Manager Chris LaRose said in part in a statement.

Feels-like temperatures are expected to be near 100 on Wednesday and over 100 on Thursday.

Once we hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, we will have our first official heat wave of the summer.

Highs will remain in the 90s through the weekend. You can get the latest forecast here.