Norwich Public Utilities Issues Power Alert Due to Excessive Heat

Norwich Public Utilities has issued a power alert for the next three days due to the expected excessive heat.

The utility is expecting to see very high demand for electricity through Saturday as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 90s with high humidity.

The strain of high demand can affect transmission lines, distribution lines, and transformers, which can reduce the grid's reliability and lead to power outages, according to NPU.

The utility says part of its annual costs is based on "peak demand" days, which means the more electricity used on those days, the higher the overall costs for NPU and for customers.

"During extreme weather, we sometimes have to ask our customers to help us manage our system for our mutual benefit," said Chris LaRose, General Manager at NPU. "By using energy wisely, customers can save money on their bill and reduce the likelihood of power outages over the next three days."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Norwich Public Utilities is asking customers to take a few steps to conserve electricity through Saturday. They are: