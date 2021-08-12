Norwich Public Utilities Issues Power Alert Due to Excessive Heat

Norwich Public Utilities has issued a power alert for the next three days due to the expected excessive heat.
The utility is expecting to see very high demand for electricity through Saturday as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 90s with high humidity.
The strain of high demand can affect transmission lines, distribution lines, and transformers, which can reduce the grid's reliability and lead to power outages, according to NPU.
The utility says part of its annual costs is based on "peak demand" days, which means the more electricity used on those days, the higher the overall costs for NPU and for customers.
"During extreme weather, we sometimes have to ask our customers to help us manage our system for our mutual benefit," said Chris LaRose, General Manager at NPU. "By using energy wisely, customers can save money on their bill and reduce the likelihood of power outages over the next three days."
Norwich Public Utilities is asking customers to take a few steps to conserve electricity through Saturday. They are:
- Be smart about using an air conditioner. Only run a window unit when someone is home; NPU recommends setting a central AC system to 73 degrees or higher.
- Consider waiting until after 7:00 pm to use major appliances like a dishwasher or clothes dryer.
- Minimize the use of appliances or devices that generate heat before 7:00 pm – computers, curling irons, hairdryers, and televisions can all add to the heat in your home.
- Avoid using the oven to cook and consider using a stove, microwave, or grilling outside.
- Install energy-efficient lighting that runs much cooler than traditional lighting. Only about 10-15% of the electricity that incandescent lights use results in light – the rest is turned to heat.
- Keep the sun out by installing window coverings to minimize the heat coming into a home or business.