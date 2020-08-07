power outages

Norwich Public Utilities Repairs All Isaias-Related Power Outages, Will Assist Eversource

NBC Connecticut

Norwich Public Utilities said they have repaired all Isaias-related power outages and crews will be assisting Eversource in neighboring towns starting Saturday.

NPU says power was completed restored as of 6 p.m. on Friday.

Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents remain without power nearly three days after Tropical Storm Isaias, which struck on Tuesday killing two people and leaving widespread damage across the state and entire towns in the dark.

The company says any remaining power outages or utility issues should be reported to them by calling 860-887-2555.

power outages
