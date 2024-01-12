Norwich residents should be prepared to evacuate overnight, city officials say

The city of Norwich is urging residents to be prepared to evacuate overnight in case of extreme flooding near the Yantic River.

City officials said residents living near the river should be prepared to evacuate if it floods, with heavy rain likely overnight.

The Yantic River could reach historic levels and possibly create a public safety emergency, according to city officials.

Residents in the area are being urged to remain alert and aware of flooding overnight.

Businesses along the river started the long cleanup process on Thursday after heavy rainfall caused the river to dump feet of water into their shops a day earlier.

Norwich Public Utilities said they are closely monitoring the dam in Bozrah that was compromised earlier this week, and required a temporary shutdown of one of its substations.

“The past six weeks have been a very challenging stretch of weather – for our customers and our organization,” NPU General Manager Chris LaRose said. “But just like the residents of Norwich, NPU is resilient and hard-working, and we are taking all of the necessary steps today so that we can respond as needed tomorrow.”

The utility company said they have proactively taken the following steps to prepare for the rain over the past two days:

Having all vehicles inspected and fueled

Confirming adequate supplies of all necessary materials and equipment

Assuring appropriate staffing for all critical functions of NPU including the Line and Natural Gas Departments, Water and Wastewater Divisions, Customer Service, Communications, GIS, Information Technology, as well as maintenance mechanics and engineers

Testing of all internal communications and external equipment

Having a contractor tree crews available on standby

Staging the City’s Emergency Operation’s Center so that it can be activated within minutes should it become necessary

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (DEMHS) have inspected and strengthened the dam over the past two days, as well.

If an evacuation happens, residents will receive another notification on their phone. When leaving, residents should avoid any streets that are prone to flooding.

In the case of an evacuation, Kelly Middle School will serve as a community shelter.

In the event of an emergency, or if you can't evacuate your home, you should call 911 immediately.