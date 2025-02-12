Norwich school board approves new policy protecting students from ICE agents

Protecting students in Norwich from federal immigration agents. The city’s board of education approved a new policy Tuesday involving protections for students and guidelines for school staff to follow if ICE agents do show up on campus.

During Tuesday’s Norwich Board of Education meeting, there was plenty of discussion about a new policy aimed at protecting students from ICE agents. It’s called the “Welcoming Immigration and Refugee Communities and Protection of Undocumented Students."

The policy states that federal immigration agents need a warrant to enter any school. And if they do, staff should contact the superintendent for next steps. It also prohibits staff from asking students about their immigration status or their families.

“All this is, is to reassure people that their children are safe coming to school,” John Iovino, a Norwich Board of Education member, said.

The policy passed in a 5-2 vote and comes after President Trump’s directive that schools, churches, and hospitals are no longer off limits to ICE agents. One board member who voted no says the fear of ICE agents are overblown saying none have come to Norwich schools so far.

“I don’t think are coming here after our students. Let’s be real. They’re coming after the criminals and the gang members that have been traveling over the border over the last four years,” Heather Fowler, a Norwich Board of Education member, said.

One parent believes the new policy could help keep students safe.

“It’s just kind of crazy. You just don’t know what to think these days,” Shari Lavoie, of Norwich, said.

Norwich now joins others school districts in the state like Bridgeport that already have guidelines like this in place.