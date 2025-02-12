Norwich

Norwich school board approves new policy protecting students from ICE agents

By Jeremy Chen

NBC Connecticut

Protecting students in Norwich from federal immigration agents. The city’s board of education approved a new policy Tuesday involving protections for students and guidelines for school staff to follow if ICE agents do show up on campus.

During Tuesday’s Norwich Board of Education meeting, there was plenty of discussion about a new policy aimed at protecting students from ICE agents. It’s called the “Welcoming Immigration and Refugee Communities and Protection of Undocumented Students."

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The policy states that federal immigration agents need a warrant to enter any school. And if they do, staff should contact the superintendent for next steps.  It also prohibits staff from asking students about their immigration status or their families.

“All this is, is to reassure people that their children are safe coming to school,” John Iovino, a Norwich Board of Education member, said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The policy passed in a 5-2 vote and comes after President Trump’s directive that schools, churches, and hospitals are no longer off limits to ICE agents. One board member who voted no says the fear of ICE agents are overblown saying none have come to Norwich schools so far.

“I don’t think are coming here after our students. Let’s be real. They’re coming after the criminals and the gang members that have been traveling over the border over the last four years,” Heather Fowler, a Norwich Board of Education member, said.

One parent believes the new policy could help keep students safe.

Local

Hamden 37 mins ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Hamden

East Haven 3 hours ago

East Haven firetruck struck by car in hit-and-run crash

“It’s just kind of crazy. You just don’t know what to think these days,” Shari Lavoie, of Norwich, said.

Norwich now joins others school districts in the state like Bridgeport that already have guidelines like this in place.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us