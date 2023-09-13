Norwich school board launches investigation of ‘personnel complaints' amid teachers' concerns

The Norwich school board is launching an investigation into personnel complaints.

It would not say any more about the investigation and who might be the focus of it.

At a rally on Tuesday, teachers, parents and community members raised up their voices as they called for change in Norwich schools, including potentially with leadership.

“This is very passionate for me because our students deserve better, our teachers deserve better,” said Katie Ruffo, a Norwich teacher.

“I think they need support. There is change that has to be done and we want it now,” said Janice Orsini, of Niantic.

Teachers say morale is very low and their union says a survey found 96 percent of teachers fear retaliation from the superintendent if they speak up.

We’re told since last June half of teachers, 160, have left.

“We are hoping to send the message that this is serious. This is an important matter to look into,” said William Priest, Norwich Teachers League president.

After a rally outside, the group headed inside to a special meeting of the Board of Education.

Following closed talks, the school board voted to move forward with an investigation of personnel complaints, though they did not provide any other details and declined further comment.

While the teachers union understands this is a personnel issue, they are still shocked there was no decision to make a change considering the information that’s been brought forward.

“We’re going to have to watch and make sure our teachers are actively protected at all times and there isn’t retaliation and rest assured we will make sure our people are taken care of in this process,” said Kate Dias, Connecticut Education Association President.

We also reached out to the superintendent for comment about the board’s decision and were told that potential response could come on Wednesday.