Norwich Schools Closed Monday as Town Continues Snow Clean-Up

Norwich Public Schools, as well as Norwich Free Academy, will be closed Monday as the town continues to clean up after Saturday's winter storm.

At least eight hours of blizzard conditions dumped more than a foot-and-a-half of snow in Norwich on Saturday and now people in that city are digging out.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The public school system said the amount of snow was too much for public works staff to remove in just one day.

"I just spoke to the City Manager, and a two hour delay or school tomorrow would be insufficient," Superintendent Kristen E. Stringfellow said.

"They need the whole day to make the roads safe for school buses on Tuesday," she continued.

Norwich Free Academy said they'll also be closed on Monday to allow for extra clean-up time.

Norwich Free Academy will be closed Monday, January 31, to allow extra time for the City of Norwich to fully clean up from this weekend’s storm. The health and safety of all students is our priority, and we look forward to returning to campus Tuesday, February 1. pic.twitter.com/qmzv3Ys1PB — Norwich Free Academy (@nfaschool) January 30, 2022

"The health and safety of al students is our priority, and we look forward to returning to campus Tuesday," the school said.

Norwich took a beating on Saturday with over a foot of snow and windy conditions.