Norwich superintendent placed on leave after concerns raised about district leadership

The Norwich Board of Education has voted to place Superintendent Dr. Kristen Stringfellow on administrative leave following results of a climate survey that showed concerns with district leadership.

The Norwich school board recently launched an investigation into personnel complaints last week.

A climate survey conducted by a teachers’ union revealed that nearly 100% of teachers in Norwich feared retaliation if they spoke up about workplace issues.

Board of Education members entered into an executive session during their meeting Monday night. Once the meeting resumed, a motion was made to place Stringfellow on paid leave effective immediately.

Board members mentioned the investigation into the superintendent's performance and conduct, and said Stringfellow will remain on leave until further notice.

"I want to be very clear that in placing Dr. Stringfellow on administrative leave pending this investigation, the board has not reached any conclusion [as to] whether or not Stringfellow engaged in any improper conduct," School Board Chairperson Robert Aldi said.

The board chair said putting Stringfellow on leave was in the best interest of the district to allow the investigation to move forward effectively.

Teachers and community members had been calling for change. Since last June, 160 teachers have left. That amount is approximately half of the teacher population.

Many employees that remain fear retaliation for speaking up about issues.

"Ninety-six percent of teachers feared retaliation according to the survey we put out last spring. So that is our big concern," teacher Katie Ruffo said.

The Board of Education voted to name Susan Lessard as the interim superintendent. She was the Stanton Elementary School principal.

Many teachers are now hoping to improve their relationship with district leadership.

"This process doesn't end for us tonight. It's a step on a journey that really ends with us having a really strong and outstanding Norwich Public Schools," Connecticut Education Association President Kate Dias said.

Stringfellow had no comment regarding the matter.