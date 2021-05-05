Norwich Transportation Center Hosting COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics All Month

The City of Norwich and the Southeast Area Transit District (SEAT) are bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to the bus stop. Every Wednesday and Thursday in May people can get the Pfizer vaccine at the Norwich Transportation Center.

“I think it is one of the best and most creative places," said Lee-Ann Gomes, human services director for Norwich.

According to SEAT, about 1,500 people make their way through the transportation center every day.

“People don’t always have a car so certainly we wanted to reach out to a population that relies on public transit and try to make the vaccines more accessible to them," said Michael Carroll, general manager.

The vaccine is administered by the Department of Public Health's mobile van team. The clinics will be hosted every Wednesday and Thursday in May from10 a.m. until 4 p.m. No appointment is required.

“Wait the required 15 or 30 minutes, hop back on the bus to head home or to your final destination," said Carroll.

The city is hoping to make it easier to get the vaccine.

FEMA's walk-up clinic was also in Norwich today. They will be back at St. Mary's Church Thursday May 6th from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“We are just going to have to try everything because it is too important not to do a great job in this," said Gomes.