Norwich wants public input about improving safety and accessibility on downtown roads

The city of Norwich wants to make roads safer and more accessible for people traveling in its downtown.

Teaming up with the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments (SCCOG) and the Connecticut Department of Transportation, a consulting firm has been hired to conduct a mobility study for the Chelsea Harbor/Downtown Norwich area.

According to a project website, the study is a key component in the city's efforts to "provide streets that are safe and accessible for all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit users of all ages and abilities."

The study is focusing on:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Route 2

Route 82

Route 32

Route 12

Chelsea Harbor

It aims to recommend improvements to livability, mobility and safe routes to key destinations in the downtown, including the waterfront.

"The goal of the study is to take a really holistic look at access in to, out of, and inside of the downtown to make sure people feel safe trafficking through in cars, on bikes and on foot," Norwich Community Development Corporation President Kevin Brown said.

Members of the public are invited to weigh in with their thoughts on improving mobility.

The first public information meeting will be held Wednesday Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Otis Library Community Room.

People are also invited to join the meeting virtually via Microsoft Teams. Login information can be found here.

The meeting is designed to give the public an opportunity to get in-person answers from the project team and to share their own ideas on how to improve mobility in the downtown area.

The public is also invited to fill out a survey giving feedback about traveling in downtown and any issues experienced. The survey link can be found here.

Project leaders launched the study over the summer. They have held several pop-up information sessions at various community events to raise awareness of the study. They have also collected data on existing conditions.

The project team aims to use the study and information gathered to develop alternatives for the area roadways.

They plan to complete the study and present final alternatives by summer of 2024.