‘Can't say it won't happen again': Norwich wearily bounces back from January flood

It’s been nearly two months since floodwaters devastated homes and businesses in Norwich, and some are only just getting back on their feet.

On Jan. 10, heavy rains caused a partial breach of a dam on the Yantic River, leading to the devastating flood that caused residents to be evacuated.

Photos from that day went viral, including one that pictured a man sitting on a Domino’s table waiting to be rescued from the floodwaters.

The wife of that man owns Busy Bee’s Play Hive next door to the Domino’s, and NBC Connecticut caught up with her on Friday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

She said they were forced to close for six and a half weeks, and only reopened last Friday.

“My husband was here until like 2 a.m. every night for like two weeks straight just doing the sheetrock and the sanding so I could get in here and paint,” Shilo Santor said. “He works fulltime during the day, so after that and after dinner he would come down here and work.”

Feet of water poured into her center, an indoor playground that’s popular with families in the area, especially on cold days.

“January’s always our busiest month, so that hurt a little bit, and we had to cancel so many people’s birthdays so that was sad,” she said.

They’ve made some changes in case this happens again, like replacing wood floors with painted concrete.

“I can’t say it won’t happen again, I know it will happen again,” Santor said. “But hopefully to not that extent.”

Down the road at the Edward and Mary Lord Family Health Center, their basement is still gutting from the flood damage.

“We came in to [find] water coming up from the concrete floors and the foundation,” said Pamela Kinder, vice president of business development for UCFS Healthcare. “All of the flooring had to be removed, we had to cut up two inches of sheetrock [and] remove all of the insulation.”

The center lost 58 clinician offices, along with group rooms and the food pantry that serves 1,600 people a month.

“They’ve become familiar with us, with the food we distribute, with how we distribute our food so it is a great loss for our community,” Kinder said.

The cost has also been great, coming in at a whopping $192,000.

“We’ve been talking with architects, is it possible to flood proof this building, and the feedback is no. but there’s always hope, always some new technology so possibly,” Kinder said. “We’re intending to replace the sheetrock, the insulation and flooring and get back to business.”

On Friday, Senator Richard Blumenthal visited the health center to tour the flood damage.