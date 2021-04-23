Mystic

Norwich Woman Killed in Stonington Crash

A Norwich woman has died after a two-car crash in Stonington on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they responded to Coogan Boulevard and Jerry Browne Road in Mystic just before 12:29 p.m. Thursday and found the drivers of both cars injured.

The drivers, 52-year-old Michelle McMullen, of Norwich; and a 19-year-old Mystic man, were the only people in the cars.

Both were taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, where McMullen was pronounced dead, police said.

Coogan Boulevard was closed for several hours .

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call Stonington Police Detective Matthew Capalbo at 860-599-7552.

This article tagged under:

Mystic
