Norwich Woman Killed in Stonington Crash

A Norwich woman has died after a two-car crash in Stonington on Thursday afternoon.
Police said they responded to Coogan Boulevard and Jerry Browne Road in Mystic just before 12:29 p.m. Thursday and found the drivers of both cars injured.
The drivers, 52-year-old Michelle McMullen, of Norwich; and a 19-year-old Mystic man, were the only people in the cars.
Both were taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, where McMullen was pronounced dead, police said.
Coogan Boulevard was closed for several hours .
Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call Stonington Police Detective Matthew Capalbo at 860-599-7552.
