‘Not Worth the Risk': Waterford Police Crack Down on Drivers Passing Stopped School Buses

Despite a red stop sign and flashing lights, the Waterford Police Department said some drivers in town are not stopping for school buses when they should.

"Ya know, we normally make a bunch of posts about stopping for school buses at the start of the school year.....its late April people!" the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Police recently received several complaints about drivers passing stopped school buses in the area of Boston Post Road, or Route 1, and Willetts Ave, going towards New London.

Officers conducted targeted patrols in the area and found several violations, according to Lt. Tim Silva.

“When you see it happening in front of marked police cars, well, we definitely have a problem," said Silva.

There are four lanes in the area where they are seeing issues, two in each direction. Because there is no barrier in the middle of the road dividing the highway, all drivers in both directions have to stop for a school bus.

“I don’t know if it’s impatience or just ignorance of what the law is," said Silva. "We just want to make sure the drivers are paying attention.”

Olivia Hill said she sees drivers passing her son's school bus daily. She reached out to the Waterford Police Department because of her concern and has been happy to see more police presence in the area.

“It is scary thinking about what could happen," said Hill. "It is not worth the risk."

Waterford officers have increased enforcement in the area. In Connecticut, drivers face a $450 fine for passing a stopped school bus.

“The reason they make it so high is so that people will pay attention to it," said Silva. "We want kids to be safe."