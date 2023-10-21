Nothing suspicious found after reported bomb threat at hotel in Madison

An investigation is underway after a bomb threat was reported at a hotel in Madison on Saturday and police later determined there was nothing suspicious on the property.

Police said the bomb threat was reported at the Madison Beach Hotel on West Wharf Road.

First responders in Madison including police officers, ambulance personnel and firefighters responded to the scene.

According to investigators, the Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad Unit helped to conduct a thorough investigation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

After an examination of the area, authorities said no suspicious items were found on the property.

Officers are actively pursuing all leads in relation to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 245-6500.