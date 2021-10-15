plane crash

NTSB Investigating Plane Crash That Seriously Hurt Pilot in North Canaan

By Thea DiGiammerino

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating after Thursday night's plane crash in North Canaan that left one person seriously injured.

The pilot was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Officials said the single-engine plane crashed into the water near 535 West Main St. after taking off from the grass runway at the North Canaan airport.

When NTSB officials arrive at the scene of the crash, they'll start documenting the scene and examining the plane.

The NTSB said part of their investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, air control communication and airplane maintenance records. Investigators said they'll look at the human, machine and environment as the outline of their investigation.

The FAA confirms the aircraft was a Kitfox IV and says they're also investigating.

Fire officials said a neighbor heard the crash and rushed over to help. The pilot was the only person on board and was taken to Sharon Hospital, then airlifted to Hartford Hospital. He has not been publicly identified.

