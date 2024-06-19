Plymouth

NTSB releases preliminary report on Plymouth plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on a plane crash at a campground in Plymouth earlier this month.

A student pilot who was flying a Cessna crashed just before 11 a.m. on June 3 and suffered minor injuries, according to the NTSB report.

The pilot had reported that the fuel tanks were full when she started a solo cross-country flight.

But, around halfway into the flight, the rpm started decreasing and the engine lost power.

She tried to restart the engine, but the propeller wouldn’t turn, the report says.

The pilot then diverted and tried to glide the airplane to a nearby airport, but it crashed at Gentile's Campground, in the Terryville part of Plymouth, about a mile from the airport.

A Federal Aviation Administration inspector examined the plane and found both wings and the fuselage were damaged and the wing fuel tanks were leaking because they were damaged during the crash, the report says.

The inspector also found that about three-fourths of the fuel the plane could hold was still onboard.

