NTSB to Begin Investigation Today After Business Jet Crashes Into Building in Farmington

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is expected to be in Farmington today to begin their investigation into what caused a deadly plane crash Thursday morning.

Four people, two pilots and two passengers, died after the Cessna Citation 560X business jet crashed into the Trumpf production facility on Hyde Road around 10 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Authorities have not released the names of the people killed in the crash.

Four people on board a business jet were killed Thursday morning when the aircraft crashed moments after taking off from Robertson Airport in Plainville.

The plane was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, North Carolina after departing from Robertson Field Airport in Plainville, according to the FAA.

In a Facebook post, the Trumpf company said two employees were injured because of the crash. Those injuries were not life-threatening, according to police. All of the other employees have been accounted for. 

Farmington police said there is evidence the plane experienced a mechanical failure during takeoff and the plane hit the ground, then the building.

Video of the building showed extensive fire coming from one section of the structure.

People at the scene reported hearing a loud boom, then the ground shook and the lights went out.

The FAA and NTSB will continue the investigation. 

